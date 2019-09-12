SLAUGHTERS -- Margaret VanHoy Wright, 88, of Slaughters passed away on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at Colonial Terrace Health Care in Sebree.
She was born on Aug. 16, 1931, in Slaughters to the late Beverly and Paul VanHoy. Margaret was formerly an executive secretary for Delta Airlines. She attended Slaughters First United Methodist Church during her youth and later moved to Nashville. She was a member of Hermitage United Methodist Church. Margaret loved traveling and photography.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dwight Wright, and her sisters, Jo Ann Beshear and Gene Proctor.
Survivors include her daughters, Debbie (Fred) Burks and Carla Sturm, both of Manassas, Virginia; nephews Mike (Rhonda) Beshear, Brian (Wendy) Beshear, Laroy Proctor and Maury Proctor; niece Lu Ann Jerles; many great-nephews and great-nieces; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Services will be 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, at Slaughters First United Methodist Church with Pastor Josh Tharp officiating. Burial to follow at Slaughters Cemetery. The visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour Saturday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Slaughters First United Methodist Church, 15290 KY 120, Slaughters, KY 42456. Harris Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.