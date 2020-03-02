Cicero Edwin Fox, 83, of Mortons Gap, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020.
He was born in Dawson Springs, on Aug. 26, 1936, to the late Wesley Fox and Louise Bouden.
Mr. Fox was a member of Salem Baptist Church in Mortons Gap and he was a retired coal miner.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Fox, of Mortons Gap; two children, Anthony Fox, of Hanson, and Dara Beth Starkey, of Sebree; one stepdaughter, Mary DeJarnette, of Paducah; one sister, Sandra Curr, of Kokomo, Indiana; one brother, Donnie Fox, of Dixon; numerous grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington, with Bro. Jerry Brewer officiating and burial to follow at Old Salem Church Cemetery in Mortons Gap. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020 until service time at the funeral home.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington, KY is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
