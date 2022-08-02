PORTAGE, INDIANA — Douglas D. Bennett, 82, of Portage, Indiana, formerly of Hodgenville, passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022. He was born on Aug. 18, 1939, in Louisville to Chester and Frances (Hubbard) Bennett.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. CST Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at Edmonds & Evans Funeral Home, Portage Chapel, 6941 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368. Burial will follow at Heritage Cemetery, Portage, Indiana. Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. CST Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at the funeral home.
To leave online condolences to the family, please visit www.ee-fh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.