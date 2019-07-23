Barbara Ann Holmes Morrow, 76, of Providence passed away at her home on Sunday, July 21, 2019. She was a housewife and member of the Concord General Baptist Church in Manitou. She loved sewing and crocheting. She was the daughter of the late Eulus and Rebecca Holmes. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Morrow in 2016. Survivors include her daughter, Mary Ann Morrow Holloman (Charlie) of Providence; her son, Jimmy Carroll Morrow (Tammie) of Sherman, Texas; one brother, Johnny Holmes of Dixon; four grandchildren, Thomas Tyler White, Zachary Tanner White, Ashley Watkins (Dustin) and Mason Holloman; four great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday July 25, at Townsend Funeral Home in Dixon. The Rev. Eddie Fleming and the Rev. Barry Cullen will officiate. Burial will be in Oakley Home Cemetery in Manitou. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday and from 8 a.m. until service time on Thursday at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be made at www.townsendfuneralhomeinc.com.
