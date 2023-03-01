Ruby Augusta Hinton, 91, of Madisonville, passed away Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at Brighton Cornerstone in Madisonville. She was born Nov. 6, 1931, in Wheatcroft to the late Verna Mae Parker Hinton Moore and Charles Aubrey “Doxie” Hinton. She was known as “the pie lady” because she and her mother baked delicious homemade pies for local restaurants, grocers, and special orders. She later was employed by Enro, Carhartt, and Andalex Resources. She enjoyed hosting countless family gatherings and meetings to plan reunions for the MHS class of 1951. She also was a wonderful caregiver to many in her family. Ms. Hinton was a member of Grapevine Baptist Church. She was very strong in her Christian faith and was always a woman of prayer.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Mary C. Hinton Anderson; brother-in-law, Robert Anderson, Jr.; and an infant sister, Zelpher Lillian Hinton.
Survivors include her nephew, Brian (Sheila) Anderson of Madisonville; niece, Terry (Tandy) Allen of LaGrange; great-nieces, Jennifer Wallace, Kimberly (Rodney) Duncan, Rebecca (Josh) Dean, Candice Offutt, April (Dale) Starks, and Brittany (Josh) Clark; great-nephew, David (Robin) Allen; aunt, Roma Rich McClain; and a host of cousins and great-great nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Mar. 2, 2023, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home, with Pastor Keith Harris officiating. Burial will follow in Rock Springs Cemetery in Wheatcroft. Visitation is from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers are Brian Anderson, Dale Starks, Josh Clark, Billy Smith, April Starks, and Kimberly Duncan.
Memorial contributions may be made in Ruby’s memory to her childhood church, New Harmony Rock Springs Baptist Church, 3401 St. Rt. 2837, Wheatcroft, KY 42463.
The family would like to thank the staff of Baptist Health Deaconess Hospital, Continued Care, and Brighton Cornerstone for taking wonderful care of our “Auntie Rube”.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
