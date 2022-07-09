MANITOU — Zachary Allen Cook, 38, of Manitou, KY, who was loved by so many, passed away Wednesday, July 6, 2022 in Nashville, TN.
He was born April 26, 1984, in Madisonville, KY, to David Cook and Ava Moman Cook. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Tommy Cook of Morgantown, KY; grandmother, Teddy Kay Lynn of Providence, KY; and grandparents, Jim and Vestine Moman of Morganfield, KY.
Zach worked at Century Aluminum in Sebree, KY. He was a former coal miner as well. He enjoyed many things in life such as riding and racing four wheelers and dirt bikes, boating and camping, and shooting and hunting. He loved spending time with family and friends, especially on their backporch hangouts.
He is survived by his wife, Jamie Cook; son, Ryder Cook; his parents, David and Ava Cook; several nieces and nephews; and several aunts and uncles.
Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Sunday, July 10, 2022 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home in Madisonville with Bro. Gary Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in Hanson Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. until service time on Sunday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Jerome Baldwin, Jimmy Rice, Brandon Beach, Heath Sissom, Quentin White, Matthew Flener, Colton Wallace, and Jody Estes. Honorary pallbearers will be Jason Knight, Mickey Moman, and Bob Newlin.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
