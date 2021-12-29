MANNINGTON — Dianna Kay Phelps, 74, of Mannington, passed away Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Baptist Health Deaconess. Born March 7, 1947, to the late Henry C. and Laura Martine (Elder) Shumaker, she attended Star of Bethlehem Church in Ilsley. She was always family oriented and loved spending time with her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Phelps; daughter-in-law Crystal Shumaker; sister Sue Bishop; and brother Henry Herbert Shumaker.
She is survived by her sons, Monte Shumaker of Nortonville and Scotty (Phyllis) Phelps of St. Charles; three grandchildren, Johnathan Oliver, Danial Phelps and April Phelps; six great-grandchildren, Kammeron Ferguson, Mathyus Phelps, Gavin Phelps, Coyten Oliver, Kencaide Oliver and Lincoln Oliver; siblings Mark (Carol) Shumaker of Grand Rivers, W.H. (Amanda) Shumaker of Benton, Jinny (Ewin) Ledbetter of Smithland and Dwayne (Tammy) Shumaker of Paducah; and lots of nieces and nephews.
Service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Bandy Funeral Home in Nortonville with Bro. Mark Shumaker officiating. Burial to follow at Shaw Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Condolences to the family may be made at www.bandyfuneralhom.com.
