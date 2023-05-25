DAWSON SPRINGS — Gabe Glenn Purdy, 68, of Dawson Springs, died Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at his residence. He worked as a coal miner for 27 years and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Dawson Springs.
Survivors: daughter, Kayla Woodfork; son, Weslyn Purdy (Heather); and brothers, Dixon Bradley “Brad” Purdy, III, (Jenny) and Dan Russell Purdy (Debbie).
Service: 2 p.m. Sunday, May 21, 2023, at Beshear Funeral Home, Dawson Springs. Burial: Rosedale Cemetery, Dawson Springs. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.beshearfuneralhome.com.
