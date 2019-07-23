On Saturday, July 20, 2019, Dr. James D. Phillips, jokester with a kind and compassionate spirit, passed away at the age of 78.
Jim was born on March 17, 1941 in Benton, KY to the late William and Reba (Blakeney) Phillips. He was of the Christian faith and attended The Church of Christ in Benton and Providence, KY. He received his doctor of dental medicine degree from the University of Louisville in 1969, and practiced general dentistry for 35 years in Providence.
In 1963, he married Phyllis Parker Phillips and they raised one daughter, Dr. Paige Phillips Warren.
Although Jim dabbled in bird hunting and golf, his true passions were fishing, being on the water, and singing country tunes along with Willie's Roadhouse Radio. He loved sharing with his family and friends and was always up for a practical joke and fun times.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Reba "Poppy and Granny," his sister, Janice, and brothers, Billy, Gerald "Scrub," and Gene "Toony."
He is survived in his immediate family by his wife, Phyllis; daughter, Paige, son-in-law, Dr. Jason Warren, and beloved granddaughter, Kendall. He is also survived by his brother, Edward "Roony" (Lana) Phillips; sisters, Donna "Dory" Phillips (Bobby) Moss, Ann "Polly" Phillips Birdsong, and several nieces and nephews whom he adored.
Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. Thursday at the funeral home.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 P.M. Thursday at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Rev. Chip Palmer officiating. Burial will be held privately.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Providence Community Food Bank at P.O. Box 384 Providence KY 42450 or West Kentucky Youth Camp at 301 Youth Camp Road Marion, KY 42064.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.