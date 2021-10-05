Marsha Kay Lindsey, 70, of Madisonville, passed away on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at her home.
She was born in Madisonville, on August 28, 1951 to the late Clyde and Martha Ipock.
Mrs. Lindsey attended Pritchett’s Chapel in Madisonville. She was a retired LPN who had worked at nursing homes.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Gene Lindsey in 2020.
She is survived by her children, Melissa Martin and her husband, Tim, of Dawson Springs, Rebecca Shadwick and her husband, Jimmy, of Beech Grove, and Rick Korzenborn and his wife, Lynn, of Rabbit Ridge; six grandchildren: Wendy, Lori, Ashton, Jessica, Katie, and Kelly Garrett; and six great-grandchildren, Logan, Casen, Allie, Waylen, Wrenley, and Payton.
Funeral services will be Friday, October 8, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington, with the Rev. Steve Terry officiating and burial to follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville, and burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Madisonville. Visitation will be on Friday, October 8, 2021 from 11 a.m. until service time at 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Kelly Garrett Korzenborn, Jimmy Shadwick, Bradley Brown, Colby Thorpe, Colton Camplin, and Tim Martin.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.