Sue Ellen Villines Barnett, 87, of Madisonville, died on Monday, January 3, 2022, at her home.
Sue retired as a nurse aide from Regional Medical Center in Madisonville.
Survivors include her son, Bobby (Debbie) Hardwick; daughters, Terry (Freddie) Moore, Kim (Ben) Buckman, and Vicky (Tim) Kirkpatrick; sister, Jane Dinzler.
Service: 1 p.m. on Friday, January 7, 2022 in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville. Burial: Olive Branch Cemetery in Hanson. Visitation: From 11 a.m. until the funeral hour Friday at the funeral home.
