Eric Offutt, 42, of Madisonville, passed away Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. He was born on Feb. 19, 1979, in Madisonville to Tony and Martha Offutt. Eric was of Baptist faith.
To know Eric was to dream with Eric. No dream was ever out of reach. He knew how to make it happen no matter how impossible it sounded. One of the things we miss the most is asking him questions. Day to day, no matter the subject, he knew the answer. Directions, facts, how to handle hard choices, sports-related everything, he knew it. He was a man of great integrity and insisted on doing his best by others. But how can someone like that also be the most fun and entertaining person in the room? That was Eric. His laugh was contagious. He has been described by so many as a leader. Just by being in his presence, you wanted to shoot for the stars.
Some of these dreams included owning and riding dirt bikes, motorcycles, race cars, traveling, camping, playing and watching sports and staying close and connected to his best friends and family. Building a dream home, starting a family and showing them every day that their dreams matter too. He passionately gave life to the dreams of the ones he loved. Hug your family, make amends where they can be made and love each other freely. May Eric’s legacy of greatness spread beyond our walls. In loving memory of our Eric Offutt.
Eric was preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert and Opal Offutt and Lucian and Minnie Burns; mother-in-law Lori Melton; brother-in-law Joshua Vincent; cousin Jason O’Rear; friend Dave Mallicoat; and his uncles, Robert Burns, Eddie Burns, Ron Woods and Jimmy Pleasant.
His survivors include his wife, Myra Offutt; his children, Raylee and Logan Offutt; his parents, Tony and Martha Offutt; sister Jessica (James) Harvey; brother-in-law Jesse Vincent; grandmother-in-law Kay Oberg; father-in-law and mother-in-law Marty and Donna Vincent; aunts and uncles Wayne and Vicki Burns, Mark and Kathy Starks, Raymond and Penny Pleasant, Norman and Mary Pleasant, Ray and June Burns, Guy and Linda Gibbons, Robert Jr. Offutt, Brenda Galloway, Larry and Bonita Offutt, Doug and Hilda Price and Dennis and Peggy Kendziorski; nephews Dylan Bearinger, Keegan Harvey and Corey Vincent; nieces Leela Harvey and Dakota and Jaylynn Vincent; and many cousins, friends and several more nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Grapevine Cemetery in Madisonville with Bro. Brad Tucker officiating.
Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville is in charge of the arrangements.
