Ben Barret Holloway II, a lifelong resident of Madisonville, Kentucky, passed away October 1, 2022 at the age of 63.
He was preceded in death by his parents Edmund Starling Holloway and Mary Nell Hawkins-Holloway.
He was emerged in the Christian community. He and his wife Karen, were involved in their local church, Victory Church. He was a licensed minister through Worldwide Evangelism. Ben was the founder and president of Impartation Ministries Inc.
Ben traveled across the United States and abroad as an evangelistic missionary. Ben’s greatest passion was loving people and seeing them come to the saving knowledge of Christ.
He was blessed with a loving family and helped raise his two children. He instilled in them from a very young age a love for music, which turned into a strong passion for worshiping the Lord.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years Karen (Roberts) Holloway. His children Ben Barret (Kim) Holloway III and Victoria “Tori” Leigh (Ryan) Holloway-Gibson. His sister Mary Finley Holloway- McKinney (Lloyd E. “Butch”). His grandchildren who affectionately called him Poppy, Bennett Holloway and Maverick and Indie Gibson. And many nieces and nephews.
His celebration of life is being held on October 6, 2022 at Victory Church, 615 Brown Rd., Madisonville, KY 42431. Visitation will be at 11:00 A.M. followed by a funeral service at 2:00 P.M. with Reverend Kris Goodman officiating. Burial will follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Barret Holloway, Ryan Gibson, Justin Gamblin, Jared Gamblin, Quentin Lomache, Dean Sheets, Adam Young and Luke Hager.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to Impartation Ministries, Inc. Donations may be made online at www.impartationministeries.org or mailed to 1885 Hicklin Road, Madisonville, KY 42431.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
