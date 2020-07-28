Columbine Jobe “Bine” Crowley, 84 of Hanson, KY passed away Friday, July 24, 2020 at Baptist Health in Madisonville.
She was born September 3, 1935 in Onton, KY to the late Richard Jobe and Mamie Foster Jobe. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, William L. Crowley; six brothers; five sisters.
She was a member of the Slaughters First United Methodist Church. She loved quilting, crocheting, gardening, but most of all spending time with her family.
She is survived by three sons, Grayling Crowley of Hanson, Edward Crowley of Hanson, and Troy Crowley of Hanson; five grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and her loving friend and caregiver, Jim Wilson of Hanson.
Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Rev. Josh Tharp officiating. Burial will follow in West Lawn Cemetery in Hanson.
Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. until service time on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Josh Prow, Hollis Crowley, Wade Crowley, Jody Hughes, Jerry Winstead, and Tommy Hayes. Honorary pallbearers will be Blake Prow, Grayson Hughes, and Tre’ Tharp.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Slaughters First United Methodist Church Building Fund. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
