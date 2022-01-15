Peggy Young Perry, age 90, of Providence, passed away Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022.
Proprietor of Peggy’s Beauty Nook for six decades and devoted member of Providence First Baptist Church, she was born to George Young and Jarvis Jones Young on April 11, 1931, in Erin, Tennessee. The youngest of ten children, all her family predeceased her. Also preceding her in death are her son, Kenny Perry, and his son, Waylon Ray Perry, as well as her beloved aunts by marriage, Lela Prow, Vuna Dorris, and Vera Rakestraw, and dear friend, Doris Vaughn.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, daughter, Patricia (Patsy) of Louisville and great-granddaughter, Lilly Ray Perry of Mayfield; her beloved Yorkie, Buffy; and also several nieces.
The family wishes to thank Ruby and Tommy Russell, Claude and Sherry Melton, Jeff and Samantha Kelly, Scott Kelly, Monte Davenport, and Susie Barnett for their continued support of “Ms. Peggy.” Also the congregation of Providence First Baptist Church, the staff of Golden Glaze Donuts in Madisonville, and the nursing staffs of Ridgewood Terrace in Madisonville and the Springs at Stonybrook in Louisville.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, 2021, at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home — Providence Chapel with Rev. Ethan Watson officiating. Burial will follow in Traylor Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time Saturday.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
