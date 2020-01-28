Kathy Jo Ezell, 63, of Madisonville, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Baptist Health Madisonville.
She was born on March 28, 1956, in Morganfield, to Ida Jo Porter and Billy Ray Wallace. Kathy was a member of Berean Baptist Church in Mortons Gap, where she was the piano player. She was a resident at Ridgewood Terrace Health and Rehab, while residing there she met several new and dear friends. Many of the residents told her family “they already miss her and her joyous laughter.”
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Ray Ezell Jr. on Sept. 11, 2017; and one brother.
Survivors include her mother, Ida Jo Porter; father Billy Ray (Edna) Wallace, of Clay; son Donald (Paula) Ezell III, of Madisonville; brothers Jeff Conner, Scott Wallace, Brad Porter, Eric Wallace, Terry Welker and Dennis Wallace; sister-in-law Angela Ezell of Madisonville; her mother-in-law, Dorothy Ezell, of Madisonville, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 29, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Bro. Robert Gish officiating. Burial to follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville. The visitation will be from noon until the funeral hour Wednesday at the funeral home.
The pallbearers will be her brothers and family friend, Heath Baker.
Memorial contributions may be made in Kathy’s memory to the Breaking Bread Ministries.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
