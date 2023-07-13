Brenda Fay Hawkins, 72, of Madisonville, died Friday, July 7, 2023, at Baptist Health Deaconess. She was a member of Mannington Baptist Church.
Survivors: husband, William Hawkins; daughter, Stacy (Dennis) Quillen; sons, William Shane (Felicia) Hawkins and B.J. (Tabatha) Hawkins; sister, Kelley Harper; and brothers, Roy Burden, Kevin Burden, Terry Burden, Trent Burden, Shawn Burden, and Heath Burden.
Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home. Burial: Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the funeral hour Wednesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: Mannington Baptist Church, 1768 Mannington Loop, Crofton, KY 42217.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
