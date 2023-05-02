MORTONS GAP — Nancy Lucille Johnson, 88, of Mortons Gap, passed away Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Ridgewood Terrace Nursing in Madisonville. She was born Oct. 25, 1934, to the late James B. and Hilda (Oldham) Stanley of Mortons Gap. She was a member of the Mortons Gap Christian Church. Nancy loved working with her boys and interacting with her community at Johnson Sales for over 32 years. She has left a profound effect on the lives of her family and friends with her natural mothering nature. She seemed to have a zest for life and found pride and joy in her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Johnson, and brothers, James C. Stanley and Bill Stanley.
Survived by her sons, Gary (Bonnie) Johnson of Mortons Gap and Philip “Bun” Johnson of Mortons Gap; three grandchildren, Ashley (Brian) Butler, Seth Johnson, and Katie (Daniel) Barber; five great-grandchildren; and a very appreciated caregiver, Freida Faulk Blankenship.
In lieu of food or flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her memory to Vineyard Worship Center, P.O. Box 309, Mortons Gap, KY 42440.
Funeral arrangements will be private for immediate family members. Bandy Funeral Home has been entrusted with care.
