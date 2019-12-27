Bobby Gene May, 88, of Earlington, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at his home. He was born in Sommerville, Texas, on Oct. 14, 1931, to the late Luther and Eva May.
Mr. May was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Earlington. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and was a 101st Airborne paratrooper. Mr. May was a member of VICA (Vocational Industrial Clubs of America) and was a VICA former state champion. He was retired after 30 years as an auto mechanics teacher with Christian County schools.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Katherine Annette May; a grandson, Dustin Ray Barnes; and his brothers and sisters.
Mr. May is survived by his wife of 65 years, Theresa May of Earlington; three children, Michael May and his wife, Patricia, of Earlington, Lori Barnes-Williams and her husband, David, of Hanson and Lisa Barber and her husband, Harry, of Earlington; seven grandchildren, Michell Ryter, Torrie Kalm and her husband, Guy, Harry Lee Barber Jr. and his wife, Amanda, Christopher Barber and his wife, Whitney, Chelsie Zeigler and her husband, Kevin, Kathy May and Keisha Putman and her husband, Drew; 14 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington with Father David Kennedy officiating. Burial to follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Earlington. Visitation will be Friday, Dec. 27, with rosary to be held at 3:30 p.m. and visitation to follow until 7 p.m. and from 9 a.m. until service time Saturday, Dec. 28.
Pallbearers will be Lee Barber, Chris Barber, Anthony Kalm, Kevin Zeigler, Jonathan Barnes and Harry Barber Sr. Honorary Pallbearers will be Michael May and Jon Michael Blair.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
