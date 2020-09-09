Paul Julian Buntin, 85, of Nebo, passed away Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at Baptist Health in Madisonville. Mr. Buntin was born Nov. 13, 1934, in Hopkins County to the late Justin Buntin and Opal Board Buntin. He was a 1954 graduate of Charleston High School, member of Mount Pisgah Baptist Church in Dawson Springs and retired from Whirlpool in Evansville, Indiana. While active, Mr. Buntin enjoyed fishing, farming and riding his motorcycle.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Beverly Clayton Buntin in 2016, after 51 years of marriage; a two-year-old brother, Wendall; a great-grandson, Scott; and a son-in-law, Richard Cooper.
Mr. Buntin is survived by two daughters, Amanda Buntin Cooper of Madisonville and Cindy (Dewayne) Dukes of Nebo; brother Jimmy (Marilyn) Buntin of Dawson Springs; four grandchildren, Shawna (Adam) Thompson of Hanson, Celebrity Duncan of Madisonville and Justin and Alivia Dukes of Nebo; sister-in-law Jean Dame of Ridgewood Terrace of Madisonville; two great-grandchildren and several nephews, nieces and cousins.
Services for Mr. Paul Buntin are 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, with Elder Jeff Winfrey officiating. Visitation will begin from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Beshear Funeral Home, 201 N. Main St., Dawson Springs, KY 42408, and continue from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday. Burial will follow in Creekmur Cemetery in Caldwell County near Dawson Springs. Pallbearers include Mike Buntin, William Buntin, Clay Dame, Jonathan Dame, Dewayne Dukes and Mike Smith.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Memorials Procession, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
In an effort to deter the spread of COVID-19, face masks and social distancing will be required.
Mr. Buntin’s service will be streamed live on Beshear Funeral Home Facebook beginning at 11 a.m. on Sept. 10. (To view: “Google” beshear
funeralhomefacebook and select “videos” among the menu options).
Please leave words of encouragement for the family on the beshear
funeralhome.com website by “lighting a candle” and leaving a message.
