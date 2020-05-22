Hope Miller-Lazu’, 67, of Madisonville, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Heartford House in Owensboro.
She was born Jan. 7, 1953, in Palestine, Illinois, to the late Naione Gates Miller and William Clayton Miller. Hope was formerly a real estate broker with RLB Reality Group in Chicago and was owner and operator of Checkered Flag Chicago Style Pizza in Madisonville. She reconnected with art as a hobby that brought joy to her and others around her and in the community. She was an active and passionate member of the Democratic Women’s Coalition.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Juan M. Lazu’; and her brother, Roland Revo Miller.
Survivors include her daughter, Rachel Lazu’ of Madisonville; brother, William G. (Lois) Miller of Belvidere, Illinois; sister, Marilyn Cecelia (Stephanie Saunders) Kimble of Atlanta; and her nephews, Steven Miller and Eric Miller, both of Illinois.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Chaplain Adam Bridgman officiating. Burial to follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville.
The visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour Sunday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
