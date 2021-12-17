John Michael Fraser, 79, of Earlington, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at his home. John was born Oct. 17, 1942, to the late Emory and Reba Fraser in Clay. He was an industrial engineer for Cutler Hammer and the plant manager at Levi Straus.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Al Fraser, in 2020.
He is survived by his daughter, Melanie Fraser of Franklin; and granddaughter Avoe Fraser of Franklin. He was also supported by his wonderful neighbors and friends in Hopkins County.
Memorial services will be conducted at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Fraser Blackwell Cemetery Fund, c/o Ryan Hammack, 93 Old Clifty Road, Clay, KY 42404.
Vanover Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.vanoverfuneralhome.com.
