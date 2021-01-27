Carolyn S. Loughary, 78, of Madisonville, passed away Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at Madisonville Health and Rehabilitation in Madisonville.
She was born Nov. 2, 1942, in Morganfield to the late Lula Ware and Carl Ware. Carolyn worked as a lunchroom employee for the Hopkins County school system and for The Messenger delivering newspapers. She was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Jerry Hale; second husband, Billy Loughary; daughter Debbie Pam Hale; brothers William Ware, Thomas Ware, Joseph Ware, David Ware and James Ware; sisters Linda Sumpter and Sandra Robards; and her special niece, Connie Gipson.
Survivors include her companion, James Morris of Owensboro; sisters Wanda Bryan of Madisonville and Brenda (Danny) Gunn of Nortonville; brother Danny (Lisa) Ware of Madisonville; and several nieces and nephews.
The service will be 1 p.m. Friday in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Bro. Andy Couch officiating. Burial to follow at Grapevine Cemetery in Madisonville. A visitation will be from noon until the funeral hour Friday at the funeral home.
The pallbearers are Tony Robards, Danny Gunn, Connor Smith, Tate Bennett and Thad Prince.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
