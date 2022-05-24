Marilyn Smith Fulkerson, 86, of Madisonville, died Friday, May 20, 2022, at her home.
Marilyn was formerly the director of the Christian Food Bank of Hopkins County and was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church in Madisonville.
Survivors: daughters, Charlene Jessie and Angela Tudor; sons, Barry (Rita) Smith and Mike Fulkerson; sisters, Betty Lou Markwell, Sue Capps, and Lois Smith Jones; and brother, Donnie Smith.
Service: 2 p.m. Monday, May 23, 2022, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville. Burial: Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville. Visitation: noon until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
