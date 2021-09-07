Douglas LeRoy “Doug” Gregson, 68, of Madisonville, passed away on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Baptist Health in Madisonville.
He was born in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, on August 6, 1953, to the late Jack and Thelma Gregson.
Doug loved everyone at the Homestead where he had lived for over 20 years. He loved Trace Industries where he worked as an assembly worker, and he loved his church family at Abundant Grace Fellowship.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Gregson Ballenger.
Mr. Gregson is survived by two sisters, Martha Jackson and her husband, Larry, of Albany, Georgia, and Charlene Tucker and her husband, Allen, of Madisonville; two nephews, Brad Tucker and his wife, Allyson, of Madisonville, and Chad Tucker and his wife, Pam, of Madisonville; and one aunt, Virgie Floyd of Bowling Green.
Private graveside services will be held at Grapevine Cemetery in Madisonville, with the Rev. Brad Tucker officiating.
Pallbearers will be Allen Tucker, Brad Tucker, Chad Tucker, Jason Floyd, and Larry Jackson.
You will be missed.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington, is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
