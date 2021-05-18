Deborah “Debbie” Plain, 69, of Madisonville, passed away on Friday, May 14, 2021, at Baptist Health Madisonville.
She was born on March 19, 1952, in Madisonville to the late Sarah Todd Scott and Robert “Bob” Farmer. Debbie was a beautician at Snooty Fox for many years, she enjoyed her work and making many friends along the way. She enjoyed dancing and spending time with her grandson.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, Glynn Scott; and her stepfather, Ben Scott.
Survivors include her son, Trevyor (Kendall Durrance) Plain, of Madisonville; sisters, Benda Flener and Joyce (Kenny) James; brothers, Larry (Charlotte) Scott and Randall (Patty) Scott; grandson, Treysen Plain; several nieces and nephews; her close friends, Linda Buchanan, Lyndi Bryan and Pam (Leroy) Ford; and her beloved dog and cats.
Per Debbie’s wishes there will be no service. Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville was entrusted with care.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
