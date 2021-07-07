Dorothy Mae Pillow Moore, age 92, of Madisonville, entered into her eternal rest at 6:45 a.m. Sunday July 4, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family. Born April 5, 1929 in Barnsley, she was the daughter of the late Burford Pillow and Pearline Christian. She was a member of St. James Missionary Baptist Church in Barnsley where she served faithfully as the Church Mother, member of the Usher Board, Sunday School Secretary, and as Treasurer.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years the late Christopher Columbus Moore; sons Jerry Moore and Larry Moore; daughters Faye Moore and Cynthia Stafford; three brothers and two sisters; and three grandchildren.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory one son Stephen Moore of Madisonville; two daughters Stella (George) White and Doris Moore both of Madisonville; one brother John (Linda) Childress of Detroit,MI.; four sisters Pauline Littlejohn and Viola Hall both of Detroit, Mary (Richard) Palmer of California, and Annette Rorer of Peoria, IL.; 19 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Her life will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Saturday at Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Madisonville. The Rev. Terry Slaton will officiate. Burial will be in Westside Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville. Visitation and wake services will be from 11 a.m. until service time Saturday at the church. Elliott Mortuary in Madisonville is in charge of her arrangements and where you can share your condolences at www.elliott
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.