DAWSON SPRINGS — Jennifer Lynn Mitchell, 60, of Dawson Springs, passed away Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. Mrs. Mitchell was born November 23, 1961, to Jimmie and Sharon Harris Budd. Jennifer was a 1977 graduate of Madisonville North Hopkins High School and was a member of Baptist Temple in Madisonville. She was a manager of the deli at Food Giant in Dawson Springs and also worked for Budd Wood Refinishing for 35 years.
She is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Maurice and Dorothy Budd, and her maternal grandparents, Lyle and Hattie Mae Harris.
Mrs. Mitchell is survived by her beloved husband of sixteen years, Gerald Mitchell of Dawson Springs; her parents, Jimmie and Sharon Budd of Dawson Springs; a brother, Jeffrey (Penny) Budd of Dawson Springs; nieces and nephews, Jessica Pandolfi, Justin Tyler Budd, and Jeffrey Scott Budd, Jr.; and great-nieces, Bella Burns and Piper Budd.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Beshear Funeral Home in Dawson Springs. Rev. Monte Fuller will officiate the service. Burial will follow in Menser Cemetery in Hopkins County. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Active pallbearers include Jeffrey Budd, Shannon Budd, Gregory Stallins, Justin Budd, Michael Mitchell, and Greg Mitchell. Honorary pallbearers include Gary Mitchell and Charles Mitchell.
Mrs. Mitchell’s service will be streamed live on Beshear Funeral Home Facebook beginning at 1 p.m. CST Saturday, April 2, 2022. To view: “Google” beshearfuneralhomefacebook and select “videos” among the menu options.
Online condolences may be sent to www.beshearfuneralhome.com.
