Dorothy Beck LeGrand Tompkins, 92, of Madisonville, passed away Monday, September 5, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville.
She was born October 8, 1929, in Carmi, Illinois to the late Clyda Englebright Beck and Ray Beck. Dorothy was a hairdresser in Illinois. She moved to Kentucky in 1964 and went back to beauty school for her license. After obtaining her instructor license, she taught for one year before changing careers. She spent 25 years at the Kentucky State Highway Department where she retired as a payroll clerk. She was one of the founding members of the local chapter of Kentucky Retirees. In retirement, she spent her winters in Winter Haven, Florida. She was a 55-year member of a local homemaker’s group. Dorothy loved to play cards with her friends and family and travel and meet new people. She was always interested in learning new things. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Madisonville and was active in several church groups. Most of all, Dorothy loved her family, friends, and Jesus Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Sherman LeGrand; her second husband, Bob Tompkins; and brother, Donald Beck.
Survivors include her sons, Scott (Jill) Deahl of Hanson and Kelly Deahl of Canton, Georgia; stepsons, Rick (Karen) LeGrand of Earlington and Carroll (Judy) LeGrand of Madisonville; stepdaughter, Debbie (Jay) Mather of Trussville, Alabama; grandchildren, Chris (Molly) Deahl and Greg (Olivia) Deahl; step-grandchildren, Christie (Kevin) Merrill, Lindsey (Matt) Stewart, Samantha (John) McCaskey, and Melanie Mather; great-grandchild, Jamison Deahl; step-great-grandchildren, Meredith Maiken, Rebekah Merrill, Penny Stewart, and Lucy McCaskey; and a very special family friend, Mike Taylor.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, September 9, 2022, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home, with Dr. Joe Leonard officiating. Burial to follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday and from 9 a.m. until the funeral hour Friday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made in Dorothy’s memory to the First Baptist Church Building Fund, 246 North Main St., Madisonville, KY 42431.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
