Thomas Edward Berry, 69, of Central City, KY passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at UK Medical Center in Lexington, KY.
He was born September 29, 1950 in Morton's Gap, KY to the late Lloyd Berry and Muriel Townsell Berry.
Mr. Berry was an Operations Manager for W. KY Gas/Atmos for years. He was a proud veteran after service in the Army during Vietnam and he was a member of the American Legion. He loved the Scouts and most of all his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Berry of Central City; one son, Clint (Chassity) Berry of Central City; two sisters, Jean and Kay Berry both of Morton's Gap; one bother, Ray Berry of Madisonville and two grandchildren, Kahlan and Karsen Berry.
Funeral services will be 12:00 P.M. Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Wayne Berry officiating. Burial will follow in Old Salem Cemetery in Morton's Gap.
Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. until service time Saturday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.