Sara Moss Page, 96, of Hanson, passed away Nov. 1, 2019, in her home. She was born in Clarksville, Tennessee, on Feb. 3, 1923, to her late parents, Hughes Moss and Novella Francis Moss. She was preceded in death by her husband, Haggard, her sister and parents.
She is survived by two children, Philip (Cheri) Page of Hanson and Anna Sheme Page of Madisonville; five grandchildren, Michelle Dunn, Kim Daniel, Erin Larkin, Tracy Skladanowski and Mark Sheme; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Graveside service were held 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at Springdale Cemetery in Sebree. Bro. Gary Taylor officiated.
Memorial contributions can be made to Hopkins County Humane Society.
Tomblinson Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made to www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.