Karen Lee Matters, 64, passed away on Dec. 18, 2020, in Madisonville.
She was born in Detroit, Michigan, to the late James C. Hinkle of Michigan and Ella Vinson Hawes who resides in Madisonville.
Karen’s passion and profession were caring for others. She was a dedicated home health care provider, giving great love to her patients. She always gave herself with expecting nothing in return.
She enjoyed camping with her children at Twin Lakes in the upper peninsula of Michigan. She never missed her son’s football games, cheering them on from the sidelines. Karen was an amazing cook and homemaker, sharing her talents with her daughter. A Sunday drive in the country she always enjoyed.
Karen and her husband Charlie met in Gwinn, Michigan, and began their love for one another soon after. They wed Nov. 21, 2006 and had 15 perfect years together.
She is survived by her husband, Charlie, of Earlington; mother, Ella, of Madisonville; her three children, daughter, Kim (Kim Jr.) Robbins, of Laurium, Michigan, son, Jerad (Blair) Hiltunen, of Amsterdam, New York, and son, Ryan Hiltunen, of Earlingon; stepson, Christian (Rose) Matters, of Wisconsin; stepdaughter, Summer (Calvin) King, of Alabama; two sisters, Marilyn (Gary) Hinkle, of Wyandotte, Michigan and Lisa (Steven) Harris, of Madisonville. She was blessed with eight grandchildren and one great-grandson.
Karen will be forever in our hearts and will be loved forever. A private service was held with family. A celebration of life will be held in the Spring with family and friends.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
