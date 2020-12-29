Jason Lyle Clayton, 43, of Providence passed away Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020.
Jason was born in Henderson on May 22, 1977, to Frankie Clayton and Ruth Ann Clayton. He graduated Webster County High School in 1995. He was a chemical engineer and he was a Kentucky Colonel. He was a member of Germantown Ohio Masonic Lodge No. 257. Jason loved the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, boat riding, riding ATV’s and trap shooting he was also a KY certified conceal to carry instructor.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents Morris and Ruby McCormick, Frances Curry, Bob Davis, Lonnie Clayton and his uncle Morris McCormick.
Survivors include his parents, Ruth Ann Clayton and Frankie Clayton, both of Providence; aunts, Judith Hall and Edith Dutton; uncle, Aubrey McCormick, all of Clay, uncle and aunt, Jackie and Lois Clayton, of Madisonville, uncle Rickie Curry, of Evansville, and several cousins.
Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at Lakeview Cemetery in Providence with Mark Turner officiating. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at Vanover Funeral Home in Clay.
Due to Covid-19 please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
