Donald Dewayne Merrell, 59, of Dawson Springs, passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021 at Baptist Health Deaconess Hospital in Madisonville. Mr. Merrell was born on February 24, 1962 to Shirley Ann Browning Merrell and the late Chapman Merrell. Mr. Merrell worked at General Electric for 35 years and was a member of Ilsley Christian Church. He was also a 1981 graduate of South Hopkins High School and was an avid golfer, fisherman and hunter.
Mr. Merrell is survived by his mother, Shirley Merrell, of Dawson Springs; his wife of 39 years, Lisa Bratcher Merrell, of Dawson Springs; two daughters, Brittany Merrell (Brandon) Laffoon, of Madisonville, and Sherida (Jordan) Stanley, of St. Charles; two sons, Tyler Merrell and Timothy Merrell, of Dawson Springs; a sister, Chantay (Stan) Inglis, of White Plains; seven grandchildren, Kylie and Lindy Laffoon, Levi, Jace and Maverick Stanley, Colton and Landon Merrell; a sister-in-law, Tammy Young; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Greg and Missy Copeland and Michael and Jill Bratcher; nieces and nephews, Tiffiany Heggen, Whitney McEnaney, Courtney Copeland, Heaven Merideth, Skye Bratcher, Danielle Spears, Grant Young and Nathanial Inglis; and several great-nieces and nephews.
Preceding Mr. Merrell in death was his father.
Visitation for Donald Dewayne Merrell was be Monday, September 13, 2021 from 5 to 8 p.m. and on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour at 1 p.m. at Beshear Funeral Home in Dawson Springs. The Rev. Danny Earl will officiate the service with burial to follow at Ilsley Cemetery.
Mr. Merrell’s service will be streamed live on Beshear Funeral Home Facebook beginning at 1 p.m. CST on September 14, 2020. (To view: “Google” beshearfuneralhomefacebook and select “videos” among the menu options).
In an effort to deter the spread of covid-19 and the variant, face masks and social distancing are highly recommended.
Online condolences may be sent to beshearfuneralhome.com.
