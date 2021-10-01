Sue Wayne Moore, 85, of Mortons Gap, passed away Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at her home. She was born in White City on Jan. 18, 1936, to the late Guy and Loraine Wilkerson. Mrs. Moore was a member Salem Baptist Church in Mortons Gap and was a homemaker.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Odie Moore; four sons, Goble Moore, Allan Duncan, Jeffrey Moore Sr. and Garry Moore; two granddaughters, Amanda Brooke Moore and Tiffany Moore; two great-granddaughters, Cheyenne Baker and Porsha Duncan; and two grandsons, Landon Moore and Joshua Basham.
Mrs. Moore is survived by her children, Sharon (James) Basham of Mortons Gap, Phyllis Moore of Madisonville, Paul (Pat) Moore of Beulah, Barry (Sonya) Moore of Kuttawa and Michael (Tammy) Moore of Onton; a sister, Helen Vickers of Hendersonville, Tennessee; 31 grandchildren; 46 great-grandchildren;
two great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington with Bro. Ruby Rickard officiating. Burial to follow at Old Salem Church Cemetery in Mortons Gap. Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. until service time at 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be John Moore, Jacob Coy, Nick Vandiver, Tyler Lohse, Andrew Wells and Joey Oldham. Honorary pallbearers will be Jayleb Ogelsby, Jayce Ogelsby, Brooklyn Brasher, Gracie Brasher and Michael Moore.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
