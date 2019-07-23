Tommye Lorene Bouchard, 86, of Madisonville passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Baptist Health Madisonville.
She was born on Jan. 26, 1933, in Clarksville, Tenn., to the late Tom and Mary Carpenter. Tommye moved to Dawson Springs and lived there several years before moving to Madisonville. She was a member of Second Baptist Church in Madisonville. Tommye enjoyed sewing and loved spending time with her family and her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Arnold Thomas; her second husband, Bobby Glaysbrook; her third husband, Robert Bouchard; and her sister, Clara Erickson.
Survivors include her sons, Randy (Mary) Thomas of Madisonville, Steve (Kimberly) Thomas of Atlanta, GA, Brian (Angie) Thomas of Slaughters, Keith (Carrie) Thomas of Madisonville and Barry (Lynne) Glaysbrook of Madisonville; sister, Alice Wade of Madisonville and Emma Brown of Clarksville; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 24 at Rosedale Cemetery in Dawson Springs with Bro. Jonathan Lail officiating. Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
