Thomas Patrick Garrigan, 72, passed away on April 21, 2022.
Pat was born on August 22, 1949 in Madisonville, Kentucky. He was the son of the late Thomas Eugene Garrigan and JoAnn McMahon Garrigan. He was preceded in death by his father and brother Edward.
After graduating from Madisonville High School, he attended the University of Mississippi majoring in accounting and finance. While at Ole Miss he was a member of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity, and there met his partner for life, BettyLou. Pat spent his professional career in the financial and commercial real estate sectors. He started his career with KPMG, attaining partnership, and completed his career with the Carlyle Group in Washington, D.C.
Pat is survived by his wife of 50 years, BettyLou, and their sons Todd, Tucker (Merideth), and Taylor; grandchildren Finney, Maggie, Miles, and Addie Lou all of Charleston, SC. He also leaves his mother JoAnn Garrigan Minton and brother Mike (Anita) of Madisonville, Kentucky.
A memorial service will be held for Pat at Grace Church Cathedral, 98 Wentworth, Charleston at 2 P.M. on Thursday, April 28. The service will be live-streamed from Grace Church Cathedral for those unable to attend.
The family wishes to thank the staffs of Ashley Gardens and Crescent Hospice for the care and support given to Pat and to our family.
For those wishing to make a memorial donation in Pat’s name, the family suggests Respite Care Charleston, 1605 Harbor View Rd., Charleston, SC 29412 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.