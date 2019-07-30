THE VILLAGES, Fla. -- Bob Andrew Moore, 85, passed away in The Villages on Thursday, July 25, 2019. He was born in Madisonville on June 8, 1934, to the late Velmer and Monte Moore.
He is survived by his three children, Susan Lenis (Fernando) of Miami Springs, Florida, Shari Winstead (Craig) of Madisonville, and Stuart Moore (Tracy) of Georgetown; five grandchildren, Andrew Lenis (Tammi), Katie Lenis, Erin Blackburn (Matt), Emily Moore Norwood (Christian), and Holly Moore; four great-grandchildren, Theo Lenis, Ari Lenis, Addelynn Graves and Jayce Andrew Norwood.
Bob is preceded in death by his wife, Hylda Moore.
Bob began his military career in 1956 in the U.S. Army Reserves. He worked his way up to Lt. Col. and retired with honors in 1984 after 27 years of service. He also was an educator, teaching math, chemistry and physics, and worked as office manager for the family business, Boggess Chevrolet for 24 years.
Bob and his wife, Hylda, retired full-time to The Villages in 1996 where he was able to play golf year-round and avoid snowy winters. He enjoyed taking exercise classes, listening to music, working puzzles, and watching mystery series. He is admired for his positive and persistent attitude despite any circumstance.
Military honors will be performed at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida on Friday, Aug. 23, at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to: The Villages Hospice House (Cornerstone), 601 Casa Bella, The Villages, FL 32162.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.