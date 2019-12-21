The Rev. Henry Marvin Ramey, 89, of Madisonville, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at Madisonville Health and Rehabilitation. Henry was born Dec. 7, 1930, in Eddyville to the Rev. Marvin and Grethan (Gray) Ramey. Due to a serious accident at birth, Henry was bedridden for the first 13 years of his life and unable to regularly attend the local, one-room schoolhouse until the age of 14. Armed with a brilliant mind and thirst for learning, an iron-willed determination and unwavering support and encouragement of family, he was able to overcome monumental barriers to earn both bachelor's and master's degrees from Murray State University and complete the doctoral coursework in public communications at the University of Colorado.
Recognized as one of the nation's best public speakers and debaters, Henry used his talents to mentor thousands of students during his career as a college professor at Wayland Baptist University in Plainview, Texas, and at Black Hawk Community College in Moline, Illinois, where he also served as dean. A bi-vocational pastor, his lifelong passion was helping new and struggling churches gain a solid foundation. He pastored many churches, most notably Coal Valley Baptist Church in Illinois, Cerulean Baptist Church in Kentucky and Westside Baptist Church in Florida. Henry walked with the Lord, and through his sharing of the Word, his common-sense counseling, and his own consistent reflection of a Christian life, many others now walk that same Godly path. He will be fondly remembered for his uncanny ability, even up through his last days, to recite Scripture and poetry.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Boyce Ramey; and sister Maureen Banks.
Henry is survived by his devoted wife and life companion of 67 years, Janice (Brinkley) Ramey of Madisonville, originally of Princeton; a sister, Gola Robertson of Murray; four children, Vicki Stapes and husband, Ron, of San Antonio, Texas, Dr. David Ramey and wife, Kristie, of Princeton, Douglas Ramey and wife, Lisa, of Madisonville and Dr. Karen Hlinka and husband, John, of Benton; eight grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at Bethany Baptist Church, 988 KY Hwy 274, Eddyville, KY in the Confederate community of Lyon County. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. with Henry's grandson, the Rev. Justin Ramey, officiating. Henry will then be laid to rest at Confederate Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Confederate Cemetery, c/o Bonnie Brown, 2691 SR 1272, Princeton, KY 42445; the Gideons International, Lyon Caldwell Camp, P.O. Box 421, Eddyville, KY 42038; Westside Baptist Church, 1416 Polk City Road, Haines City, FL 33844; or your favorite charity.
Lakeland Funeral Home of Eddyville is in charge of arrangements.
