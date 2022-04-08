Eric DeWin Duncan, 41, of Manitou, passed away April 6, 2022, at his residence.
He was born September 13, 1980, in Owensboro, to Eddie Duncan and Deborah Conrad Coble. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Chester and Eloise Duncan, and his grandmother, Betty Moore.
Eric loved driving his car, gaming, working out, cooking, and debating and finding a solution.
He is survived by his parents; his son, Blake Duncan, of Madisonville; his sister, Tara (Dallas) Spinks, of Madisonville; his brothers, Jason (Melanie) Duncan, of Nebo, and Daniel Coble, of Madisonville; his niece, Cheyenne Spinks; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home in Madisonville with Eddie Fleming and Matthew Williams officiating. Burial will follow in Concord Cemetery in Manitou. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the service time on Saturday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Blake Duncan, Daniel Coble, Dallas Spinks, Cheyenne Spinks, Aaron Duncan, and Adam Duncan.
Honorary pallbearers will be Tara Spinks, Marlin Duncan, and Hugh Ridenour.
