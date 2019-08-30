DeVorah Davis, 73, of Providence, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville. She was a housewife and a member of Diamond Baptist Church in Diamond where she played the piano, loved teaching the Bible and helped with missions. She was the daughter of the late William Benton Craft Sr. and Hattie Miller Craft. She also was preceded in death by a brother, William Craft Jr.; and a niece, Valerie Cullen.
Survivors include her husband of 51 years, Terry Davis of Providence; a daughter, Heather Davis Bryant (Allen) of Madisonville; a son, Shea Davis (Heather) of Slaughters; a sister, Violet Peter of Buckner; seven grandchildren, Macye Davis, Hunter Davis, Jonah Bryant, Evan Bryant, Kassidy Bryant, Lou Bryant and Katiana Bryant; and several nieces, nephews great-nieces and great-nephews.
Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Townsend Funeral Home in Dixon. Brother Micah Kelley and Brother Lee Davis will officiate. Burial will be in Pleasant Valley Cemetery in Providence. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. until service time Sunday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Bright Life Farms, 10200 Farmersville Road, Princeton, KY 42445 or Gideons International, P.O. Box 412, Sebree, KY 42455.
Online condolences can be made at www.townsendfuneralhomeinc.com.
