DAWSON SPRINGS — Andrew Lee “Amos” Newberry, 65, of Dawson Springs passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess. Mr. Newberry was born in Fredonia August 8, 1956, to the late Raymond Andrew Newberry and Irene Welch Newberry. He worked as a surface coal miner for Charlois and Phoenix Coal Companies for all of his extensive mining career. He was a member of the Dawson Springs Missionary Baptist Temple church.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and, several brothers and sisters.
Mr. Newberry is survived by his beloved wife of 44 years, Tammy Ferguson Newberry of Dawson Springs; two daughters, Tabatha Davis (Aaron) of Murray and Lindsay O’Bryan (Willard) of Princeton; two brothers, Billy Newberry of Alabama and Bobby Joe Newberry (Shannon) of Beulah; two sisters, Margaret Ladd and JoAnn Johnson of Dawson Springs; and two grandchildren, Andrew Davis and Ayden Davis.
The funeral service for Andrew Lee “Amos” Newberry will be 2 p.m. Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Beshear Funeral Home, Dawson Springs, with Rev. Donnie Howton officiating. Burial will follow at Rosedale Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Active pallbearers include Drew Davis, Ayden Davis, Billy Newberry, Floyd Ladd, Joe Cummin, and Jimmy Holt. Honorary pallbearers include Willard O’Bryan, Aaron Davis, John Alexander, and Jerry Bruce.
Mr. Newberry’s service will be streamed live on the Beshear Funeral Home Facebook beginning at 2 p.m. Thursday, August 11, 2022. (To view: “Google” beshearfuneralhomefacebook and select “videos” among the menu options).
Online condolences may be sent to beshearfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.