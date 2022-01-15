Billie Jo Shepherd, 76, of Madisonville, passed away Monday Jan. 10 2022, at Baptist Deaconess Health in Madisonville.
Mrs. Shepherd was born on March 2, 1945, in Hopkins County to the late Billy Salmon and Louise Salmon. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Michael Shepherd.
She is survived by her children, Alan and his wife, Amy of Maineville, Ohio, and Ashley and her husband, Henry of Madisonville; her grandchildren, Jacob (Rachel) Strader, Madison (Logan) Jones, Marissa Strader, Avery Shepherd, Noah Cook, and Oliver Cook; two great-grandchildren, Evelyn and Henry Jones; and a brother, Chris (Marsha) Salmon of Lexington.
She loved playing Bingo, and enjoyed playing Bridge, reading and doing crafts, but most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren.
A private funeral services will be held at a later date. Burial will follow at the Calvary Oakwood Cemetery in Earlington.
Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. Tuesday Barnett-Strother Funeral Home — Madisonville Chapel.
Pallbearers will be Alan Shepherd, Logan Jones, Henry Strader, Jacob Strader, Noah Cook, and Hunter Offutt.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
