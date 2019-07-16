Carolyn Sue Greenwell Berry, 76, of Madisonville, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019, at Baptist Health Madisonville. She was born July 22, 1942, in Elizabethton, Tennessee, to the late Callie Morley Greenwell and W.L. Doug Greenwell. Sue was a member of Second Baptist Church in Madisonville. She enjoyed cooking and loved spending time with her family and her grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband of 57 years, Clarence Berry; a son, Tim (Lynn) Berry of Madisonville; two daughters, Tina (James) Willis of Madisonville and Tracy (Mark) Messamore of Clarksville, Tennessee; a brother, Jim (Darrie) Greenwell of Madisonville; a sister, Shirley Greenwell of Elizabethton; a brother, Teddy (Martha) Greenwell of Elizabethton; grandsons Thorton Hamilton, Ben Willis, Luke Willis, Isaac Devine, Seth Devine, Trevor Messamore and Jaxon Messamore; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service was 2 p.m. Monday at Second Baptist Church, 633 Bishop St., in Madisonville. Pastor Jonathan Lail officiated. Burial followed at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Madisonville.
The pallbearers were Thorton Hamilton, Ben Willis, Luke Willis, Isaac Devine, Seth Devine, Tim Berry, James Willis and Mark Messamore.
Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville was in charge of the arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made in Sue's memory to Second Baptist Church.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
