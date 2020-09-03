Dale L. Fuller, 76, of Madisonville, passed away on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at Elk River Health and Rehabilitation of Ardmore, Tennessee.
He was born Aug. 16, 1944, in Carlinville, Illinois, to the late Anges Marie Fuller and Maxwell Fuller. Dale was a United States Marine Corps veteran, serving his country from 1964 to 1968 as an M60 machine gunner in the Vietnam War. He served two tours, nine missions and was awarded 10 honorary medals. Dale was a successful businessman, entrepreneur and worked also as a coal miner for Peabody Coal Company. His greatest joy came from being an avid hunter, fisherman and competitive sportsman.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Keith Fuller.
Survivors include his son, Tary Fuller of Lexington; daughter, Christina (Tab) Shepherd of Athens, Alabama; grandson, Max Fuller of Lexington; granddaughters, Kennedy Shepherd and Morgan Shepherd, both of Athens, Alabama; and his special friend, Bob Logan.
The visitation will be held from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville. A burial will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harris funeralinc.com.
