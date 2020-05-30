William Earl “Daddy’O” Riley, 95, of Madisonville, KY went peacefully into the arms of his dear Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Madisonville Health & rehab. He was a man of great faith and loved his family, which he was very proud of and we loved him dearly.
He was born July 27, 1924 in Muhlenberg County to the late Lawrence Riley and Cora Sullivan Riley.
He was also preceded in death by the love of his life for 72 years, Norma Jean Riley; seven brothers and sisters, and granddaughter, Jeana Marie Kirkwood.
Mr. Riley was a World War II U.S. Navy veteran and retired from Sears. He was a member of Park Avenue Baptist Church, where he served as deacon.
He is survived by two daughters, Carol (Mike) Pyle of Hopkinsville, KY and Susie (Paul) Kirkwood of Madisonville; five grandchildren, Jim (Emily) Pyle and Bill (Mary Beth) Pyle of Hopkinsville, Karen (Frank) Lennon of Junction City, KS, Jared (Beth) Kirkwood of Nicholasville, KY and Karah (TJ) Hanna of Versailles, KY; and six great grandchildren, Will Pyle, Breann and Ally Pyle, Abigail Kirkwood, Trace and Riley Jo Hanna. He also leaves behind his other family at Madisonville Health and Rehab who also called him Daddy’O.
Funeral services will be held privately at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Bro. Len Young officiating with burial to follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville, KY.
Pallbearers will be Jim Pyle, Jared Kirkwood, Bill Pyle, TJ Hanna, Paul Kirkwood, Ronnie Vincent, and Mike Pyle. Honorary pallbearers will be Trace Hannah and Will Pyle.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
