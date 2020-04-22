Shelby Franklin Clark, 80, of Nortonville, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020, at Ridgewood Terrace Health & Rehabilitation. Born Aug. 17, 1939, to the late Burley and Mary Jewell (Kelly) Clark of Nortonville, he worked and retired from P&M Colonial mine and was a member of UMWA District 23. He was a member of Masonic Lodge N.H. Shaw No. 608. He was very active with Nortonville Junior Pro Basketball and coached baseball for many years. He enjoyed gardening and then sharing his produce with friends in the community, as he was always willing to lend a helping hand.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn Deming Clark; daughter-in-law Ellen Gilkey Clark; sister Mary Tarpley; and brothers Gene Clark and Ralph Clark.
He is survived by sons Chris Clark and Kevin Clark, both of Nortonville; grandchildren Brooklyn (Taylor) Boggs, Breanna Clark and Brett Clark; great-grandchildren Gianna Robertson, Bryleigh Jo Boggs and Brexton McGar; and sisters Ruthie Clark, Mildred Gamblin, Joetta Davis and Rhonda Richardson.
Service will be private for family, with burial to follow at New Salem Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hopkins County Central ABA at 1158 Gamble Lane, Nortonville, KY 42442
