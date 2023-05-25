EARLINGTON — Jeffery Keith Lambdin, Sr., 64, of Earlington, passed away Friday, May 12, 2023, at Baptist Hospital in Madisonville of natural causes. He was a mechanic by trade and enjoyed coaching youth sports, hunting, and fishing. He was born Jan. 26, 1959, in Henderson, the son of Albert “Happy” Lambdin and Christine King.
He was preceded in death by his father, Albert “Happy” Lambdin, and two grandsons, Ethan and Grayson Lambdin.
He is survived by two sons, Jeff Lambdin, Jr. (Jennifer) of Cincinnati, Ohio and Wesley Lambdin (Rebecca Berth) of Madisonville; mother, Christine Dimmick of Madisonville; step-mom, Carolyn Lambdin of Henderson; two sisters, Tracy Vaughn (Ronnie) of Henderson and Kendra Johnson (Billy) of Madisonville; three grandchildren, Madison Lambdin and Caleb Lambdin, both of Cincinnati, Ohio and Dryden Lambdin of Madisonville; his significant other, Ginger Rodgers of Earlington; along with her children and grandchildren.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Christian Cremation & Funeral Care in Hopkinsville has been entrusted with the care of Mr. Lambdin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.