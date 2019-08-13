Ray Solomon Bochert Jr., 91, of Dawson Springs passed away on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at his residence. Mr. Bochert was born May 31, 1928, in Dawson Springs to the late Ray Solomon Bochert Sr. and Mary Lora Carlton Bochert. He worked for 26 years with the Associated Press, retiring from the AP in 1976 and was later employed by York International in Madisonville, where he worked until his retirement with York International in 1991.
He was a two-time veteran serving honorably in the U.S. Navy (1945-46), and after graduating from the ROTC program at Maryland University under the GI Bill in College Park, Maryland, was activated into the U.S. Army as a second lieutenant. Mr. Bochert served in Korea from 1952 through 1955. He received the Purple Heart from wounds received on Oct. 12, 1952, and was also awarded the Bronze Star Medal.
He was a past master of the Al E. Orten Lodge 628 F&AM, a life member of the Disabled American Veterans, Veterans of Foreign Wars and a 60-year member of the American Legion. Mr. Bochert served on the Dawson Springs City Council for more than 25 years. He was a charter member of the Dayspring Assembly of God Church in Dawson Springs.
He is survived by his wife, Edna; and three daughters, Deborah Gay, Susan (Tony) Smith, Julie (Scott) Powell, all of Dawson Springs; a stepdaughter and loving caregiver, Michele and Jamie Brown of Dawson Springs; two stepsons, Scott Kembel and Eric Kembel of Dawson Springs, and a mother-in-law, Rachel Abbott of Dawson Springs; 10 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Marian Bochert; brother Wayne Bochert; grandson Jeremy Marks; and son-in-law Ray Gay.
Visitation for Mr. Ray Solomon Bochert Jr. will be Wednesday, Aug. 14, from noon until 1 p.m. at Beshear Funeral Home, Dawson Springs. At 1 p.m., a Masonic Service will be conducted at the funeral home, and at 2 p.m., a funeral service will be held with Sister Kathy Redden officiating at Beshear Funeral Home, Dawson Springs. Burial will follow at Rosedale Cemetery with the U.S. Army and the Hopkins County Veterans Group providing a military honor service.
Online condolences may be sent to beshearfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.