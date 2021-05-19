PENSACOLA, Fla. — Virginia Lucille Holloway, 98, formerly of Dawson Springs and Henderson, passed away peacefully Saturday, May 15, 2021, at the home of her son in Pensacola, Florida. She was born June 14, 1922, in Eddyville to the late Clyde Vernon Kilgore and Nancy Rebecca Cummins Kilgore and was their last surviving child. A resident of Dawson Springs for 63 years, she retired from Outwood and was the owner/operator of The Country Cottage concrete lawn ornaments and crafts for 11 years. She was a member of the United Methodist Church of Dawson Springs.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Donald Ray Holloway (departed Jan. 3, 1980), formerly of California, and Kenneth Earl Holloway (departed May 20, 2010), formerly of Cadiz; three sisters, Laura Belle Wynn and Earlene Wynn of Lyon County and Rebecca Litchfield of Trigg County; and a brother, J.T. Kilgore of Lyon County.
Surviving Virginia Lucille Holloway are her four children, Barbara Joan Davenport of Lake Station, Indiana, Mike (Roxann) Holloway of Caldwell County, Jeff (Selena) Holloway of Owensboro and Mark Holloway of Pensacola, Florida; 16 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; 18 great-great-grandchildren; and two daughters-in-law, Barbara Holloway of Cadiz and Barbara Holloway of Sequim, Washington.
A visitation will be held for Virginia Lucille Holloway from noon until the funeral hour at 2 p.m. Saturday at Beshear Funeral Home, 201 N. Main St., Dawson Springs, KY 42408. The Rev. Steve McVay will officiate. Burial will follow at Friendship Cemetery in Eddyville.
Pallbearers include Mike Holloway, Michael Holloway, Tommy Litchfield, Gary Litchfield, Randy Davenport and Mike Menser.
Ms. Holloway’s service will be streamed live at 2 p.m. Saturday on Beshear Funeral Home’s Facebook page. (To view the service: “Google” beshearfuneralhome
facebook and select “videos” among the menu options).
